Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of VOG opened at GBX 4.17 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

