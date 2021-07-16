Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 220.6%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
AB International Group Company Profile
