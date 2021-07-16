Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Rises By 220.6%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.