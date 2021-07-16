Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Decreases By 58.3%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 988,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

