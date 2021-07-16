Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Drops By 24.0%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 32,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $107,695.93. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

