Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Drops By 81.8%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company is based in Grass Valley, California.

