Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 68.7%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

