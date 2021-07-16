Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 72.7%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.