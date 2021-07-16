Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Drops By 72.7%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

