Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Increases By 75.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the June 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,573. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $159,000.

