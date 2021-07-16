Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increases By 94.3%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. 25,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,941. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

