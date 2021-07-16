Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Decreases By 61.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 604,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ELA stock remained flat at $$3.87 during midday trading on Friday. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,995. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Envela by 7.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

