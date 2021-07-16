Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Drops By 58.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 259.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 505,303 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

