Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 117.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CARZ opened at $59.02 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

