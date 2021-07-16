Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Expands By 77.4%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,700 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 544,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 3,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of 430.50 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 80.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $152,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.