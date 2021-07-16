Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Declines By 84.7%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.
Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$87.39 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $100.76.
About HeidelbergCement
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.