Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Decreases By 75.8%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PXI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.