Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Increases By 249.8%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.