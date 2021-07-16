Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Decreases By 89.5%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KPELY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.
Keppel Company Profile
