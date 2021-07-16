Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Decreases By 89.5%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KPELY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

