Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Decreases By 95.8%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 12,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,784. The company has a market cap of $205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

