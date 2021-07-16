Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Increases By 385.4%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 385.4% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
About Majic Wheels
