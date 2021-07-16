Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Increases By 385.4%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 385.4% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

