Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 95.0%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SHWZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 30,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,882. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
