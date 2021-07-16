Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Decreases By 95.0%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHWZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 30,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,882. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. As of March 17, 2021, it owned and operated 17 dispensaries in Colorado under the brand name Star Buds. In addition, the company provides consulting services for cannabis businesses; and Three A Light, cannabis grower's guide book.

