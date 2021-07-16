Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declines By 91.3%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 214,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 2,805 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $67,291.95. Also, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.