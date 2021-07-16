Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Increases By 307.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 307.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,530.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

