Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Increases By 307.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 307.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Anshu Bhatnagar acquired 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,530.

mPhase Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

