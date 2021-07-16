Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Increases By 120.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,300. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

