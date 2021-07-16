Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Rises By 214.1%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 214.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTLC remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 87,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,007. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

