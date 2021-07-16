Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases By 187.3%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 433,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

