Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Rises By 233.3%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 419.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

