Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Rises By 233.3%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
