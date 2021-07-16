Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 59.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

