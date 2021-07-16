Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 156.5%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Smiths Group has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $23.33.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

