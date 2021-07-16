Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Increases By 221.9%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the June 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.