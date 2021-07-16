Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 64.6%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

