Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Increases By 236.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,300 shares, a growth of 236.3% from the June 15th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.4 days.

TCNGF opened at $11.39 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCNGF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

