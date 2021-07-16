Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases By 189.9%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

