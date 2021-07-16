Short Interest in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Drops By 58.9%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, July 9th.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,584. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,484,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

