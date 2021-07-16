Short Interest in W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Decreases By 66.7%

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:WWHC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. W World has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12.
About W World
