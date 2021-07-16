Short Interest in W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Decreases By 66.7%

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WWHC opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. W World has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.12.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

