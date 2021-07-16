Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 92.9%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,485. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

