Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.25. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 45,250 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,190 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

