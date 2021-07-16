Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

