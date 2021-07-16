Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $652.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

