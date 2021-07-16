Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SXYAY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Sika has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

