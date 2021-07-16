Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA WAF opened at €140.55 ($165.35) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

