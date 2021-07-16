Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx comprises 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,717. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.