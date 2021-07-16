Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aptose Biosciences Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
