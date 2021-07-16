Silverarc Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,090 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

