Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 1,166,490 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 65.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,166,490 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLRB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Shares of CLRB remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

