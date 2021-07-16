Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 56,665 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,665 shares during the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,809,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,924. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

