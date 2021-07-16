Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.