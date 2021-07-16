Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.62

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMIC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.