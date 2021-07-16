SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,075. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

