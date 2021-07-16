Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVKEF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVKEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.09.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

