Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SVKEF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVKEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

