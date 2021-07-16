Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. has set its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.44.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

